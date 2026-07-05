Weather Today Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Mumbai after torrential rain leaves city waterlogged

Incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Weather Today, IMD Rain Alert, India Monsoon Tracker Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and Raigad districts on Sunday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions. The warning comes a day after incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and Thane. A few areas in the city recorded over 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours.

In neighbouring Gujarat, the monsoon activity remains active, with thunderstorms and rainfall likely to continue in Ahmedabad and several other districts over the coming days, the IMD stated. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, has forecasted an increase in monsoon activity across the state starting today. The weather agency has issued ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alerts for heavy rainfall in various regions until July 12.

Story continues below this ad Kedarnath forecast: As continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand brought in landslides and rising water levels, authorities on Sunday intensified monitoring and safety measures along the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route in the state’s Rudraprayag district to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims, ANI reported. Live Updates Jul 5, 2026 10:08 AM IST Authorities urge pilgrims to stay alert amid rain, landslides on Kedarnath Yatra route As continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand brought in landslides and rising water levels, authorities on Sunday intensified monitoring and safety measures along the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route in the state’s Rudraprayag district, news agency ANI reported. To ensure the safe movement of pilgrims, Disaster Management personnel are deployed at vulnerable locations along the trekking route, while the District Disaster Management Control Room is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance on the route, it added. Speaking to ANI, Nandan Singh Rajwar, Rudraprayag's District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), said "At various places on the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route, danger zones have been created... Surveillance is being maintained. Wherever such a situation arises, we make announcements from here as well and send teams there to help the passengers." (ANI) Jul 5, 2026 10:03 AM IST IMD issues red alert in Mumbai after torrential rain leaves city waterlogged The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and Raigad districts on Sunday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions. The warning comes a day after incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and Thane. A few areas in the city recorded over 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours. Jul 5, 2026 09:47 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Please follow here for the latest weather updates from across India!

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