Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Eight killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad; Telangana declares two-day holiday in GHMC area

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Vehicles were washed away and power supply has been snapped in several localities.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 12:02:16 pm
Waterlogging at RTC X road after rain, in Hyderabad, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Record heavy rains lashed Hyderabad under the influence of a deep depression in Bay of Bengal that weakened into a depression as it entered Telangana after covering Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. As it moved across the state further towards Maharashtra and Karnataka, very heavy to heavy rainfall was recorded in all the districts in its pathway.

Most parts of Hyderabad and adjoining areas remained inundated throughout Tuesday evening even as disaster response and relief teams led by NDRF, SDRF and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force teams along with police and fire services personnel were on the ground. Overflowing tanks and lakes resulted in water entering homes in low-lying areas. Vehicles were washed away and power supply has been snapped in several localities.

Eight persons, including a 19-day-old child, died and two others sustained injuries late Tuesday night when a boulder crashed over two houses in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area, said police.

In view of the unprecendeted rains for the last 12 hours, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar reviewed the flood situation and declared public holidays today and tomorrow in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area in all government offices, including private institutions, a press release said on Wednesday. “The Chief Secretary also advised GHMC and District Collectors to arrange relief camps and to shift the people of low lying and inundated areas. He also advised the people not to come out unless there is a serious necessity,” it added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall over north peninsular India and adjoining Gujarat, west coast, Central and East India; isolated rainfall over East Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, northeast and south peninsular India. Dry weather is likely over the rest of the country, it said.

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad and adjoining areas; vehicles washed away; electricity snapped in many areas. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Traffic Jam at Masaheb Tank flyover after rain, in Hyderabad, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads and low lying areas in the city. Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded, even as rescue efforts were on in many other areas.

In Greater Hyderabad, the highest of 29 cm rainfall was recorded in Hayathnagar. 27 locations recorded over 20 cm rainfall and another 102 locations recorded over 10 cm rainfall till 6 am Wednesday. The Hyderabad Centre of India Meteorological Department said that the previous highest rainfall recorded in Hyderabad was 24 cm recorded on August 24, 2000. “But at that time there were not many AWS. Till 9 pm, Singapore Township AWS near Ghatkesar recorded 292.5 mm (29.2 cm) rainfall in the state,” said a message from IMD Hyderabad director in-charge K Naga Rathna.