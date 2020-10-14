Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Eight killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad; Telangana declares two-day holiday in GHMC area

Waterlogging at RTC X road after rain, in Hyderabad, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Record heavy rains lashed Hyderabad under the influence of a deep depression in Bay of Bengal that weakened into a depression as it entered Telangana after covering Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. As it moved across the state further towards Maharashtra and Karnataka, very heavy to heavy rainfall was recorded in all the districts in its pathway.

Most parts of Hyderabad and adjoining areas remained inundated throughout Tuesday evening even as disaster response and relief teams led by NDRF, SDRF and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force teams along with police and fire services personnel were on the ground. Overflowing tanks and lakes resulted in water entering homes in low-lying areas. Vehicles were washed away and power supply has been snapped in several localities.

Eight persons, including a 19-day-old child, died and two others sustained injuries late Tuesday night when a boulder crashed over two houses in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area, said police.

In view of the unprecendeted rains for the last 12 hours, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar reviewed the flood situation and declared public holidays today and tomorrow in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area in all government offices, including private institutions, a press release said on Wednesday. “The Chief Secretary also advised GHMC and District Collectors to arrange relief camps and to shift the people of low lying and inundated areas. He also advised the people not to come out unless there is a serious necessity,” it added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall over north peninsular India and adjoining Gujarat, west coast, Central and East India; isolated rainfall over East Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, northeast and south peninsular India. Dry weather is likely over the rest of the country, it said.