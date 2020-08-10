scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
Weather today Live UPDATES: Isolated heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, widespread rainfall to continue in Kerala

Weather updates today: During the next 24 hours, Kerala, Mahe and Southern Karnataka will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2020 9:18:26 am
Rainfall is expected to cause waterlogging in parts of the national capital today.( Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Weather LIVE UPDATES : The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital on Monday. This is expected to cause traffic disruptions and waterlogging across the city and its surrounding areas. Starting early Monday, Delhi-NCR can expect an intense spell of 40-50mm. In some places, the rain intensity could go over 65mm.

Parts of North India including Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana will experience moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning today.

During the next 24 hours, Kerala, Mahe and Southern Karnataka will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to a low pressure area formed over parts of Bay of Bengal, Maharashtra will experience heavy rainfalls today while widespread showers are likely over Odisha during the next 5 days. An “orange warning” has been issued for some districts in Odisha on Monday and Tuesday.

After a red alert was issued in 6 districts of Kerala, rain lashed many parts of the state and extremely heavy rainfall was observed in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts. Landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Idukki district claimed 43 lives till Sunday after 17 more bodies were retrieved from the debris.

Forecasting strong surface winds with speeds reaching up to 40-50 kmph over west-central Bay of Bengal, the weather office advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into deep sea till Tuesday.

Widespread rains expected in Delhi- NCR today. Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Kerala and Southern Karnataka. Follow this space for the latest weather updates today.

mumbai floods, mumbai rains, mumbai monsoons, mumbai waterlogging, mumbai bmc water logging, mumbai city news Heavy rainfall within a short duration, a recurring monsoon woe, has put to test the city’s existing drainage system that can drain up to 50 mm water per hour. (PTI)

As of Sunday, the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory said the national capital received 1mm of rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm. At the Ridge observatory, 7mm of rainfall was recorded as of 5.30pm.

For other states in northwest India, heavy rainfall is expected between August 10 and 12 at isolated locations in eastern and western UP, east Rajasthan, Haryana, northern parts of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.