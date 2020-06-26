Weather Forecast Today: Monsoon covers entire country, says IMD; heavy rains in Bihar

Tourists at Mahbleshwar on Friday morning. Tourists at Mahbleshwar on Friday morning.

Weather forecast Today update: The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and has, thereby, covered the entire country, the Indian Meteorological Department announced on Friday.

The department also predicted rainfall in several parts of north and east India today. A day after it announced the early onset of monsoon in the national capital, the weather department has forecast light rainfall across the area and its adjoining regions — Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad — over the next two-three hours.

“Light rainfall would occur over Delhi-NCR during the next two or three hours,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, told news agency ANI.

Due to a trough at mean sea level running from central Pakistan to Bihar, heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh, the weather department said. Yesterday, aggressive lightning strikes in the state killed as many as 24 people.

Similarly, the IMD also announced heavy downpour accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning across Bihar for the next two days. On Thursday, at least 80 people were killed due to lightning strikes across the state.

Isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to see heavy rainfall, the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

“”Due to shift of trough northwards and convergency of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast and adjoining east India, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast and adjoining east India during next three days,” the bulletin read.

In the south, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along the coasts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Karnataka as strong winds, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 mph, are predicted over South-west and adjoining West-central Arabian sea.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

In the last two days, thunderstorms and lightning have wreaked havoc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, claiming over 110 lives and leaving at least 32 injured, state officials said. The Chief Ministers of both states have announced a payment of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to grieve the loss of life in both states. “Received tragic news about death of several people in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to heavy rains and lightening. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

