Weather Forecast Today: Heavy rain likely in Northeast India

Weather forecast today: The India Meterological Department (IMD) Monday predicted widespread rain over northeast India, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh over the next four days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today. Thereafter, the intensity of rain over these regions is likely to reduce gradually.

IMD said heavy rain was observed at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya.

The weather agency said moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Telangana during the next 12 hours.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Ganganagar, Delhi, Bareilly, and the eastern end continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The cyclonic circulation over South Pakistan and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. The cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

Bikaner in west Rajasthan reported the highest maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius yesterday, while the lowest minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celcius was recorded from Khargone in west Madhya Pradesh.

