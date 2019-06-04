Weather report today LIVE UPDATES: Severe heatwave conditions to persist in several parts of countryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-report-today-live-updates-severe-heatwave-conditions-delhi-up-rajasthan-rainfall-thunderstorm-weather-today-5763682/
Weather report today LIVE UPDATES: Severe heatwave conditions to persist in several parts of country
Weather forecast and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.
Weather forecast and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: Severe heatwave conditions will continue in several parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In Delhi, the maximum temperature will go up to 42-degree Celsius Tuesday. However, the IMD had on Monday said that the national capital is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat today.
On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya. Also, thunderstorm accompanied with squall and lightning with a speed of 50-60 kmph is likely at some places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. IMD has also predicted gusty winds in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and south interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and north interior Karnataka.
On Monday, Rajasthan’s Churu remained the hottest place in the country at 50.3 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day. The Health Ministry has issued an advisory suggesting Dos and Don’ts in view of the ongoing spell of heatwave in parts of the country. “Heatwave can cause adverse effects on human health, including other sectors. Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes, stay indoors and avoid drinking alcohol, tea and coffee,” the government said.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: Heat wave conditions continue to prevail in many parts of the country; rainfall, thunderstorm at some places.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Severe heatwave conditions will continue in several parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Telangana. On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya. Follow to get the latest updates on weather conditions across the country today.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: On Monday, there was no let-up in heatwave conditions in large swathes of India, with Churu remaining the hottest. Temperatures remained three to five notches above normal in Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, while there was slight relief for Odisha and Telangana after the states received scattered rains.
The maximum temperature in Delhi was 40.6 degrees Celsius. The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius.The city recorded a low of 29.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels oscillated between 39 to 62 per cent. The national capital is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of rain or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
A dust storm in Chandigarh and its surrounding areas late Monday night brought some respite from hot weather conditions. The storm, accompanied by high-velocity winds and rain, hit the Union Territory and its neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula around midnight. There were reports of disruption of power supply at some places. Punjab and Haryana have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions for the past several days, with the mercury remaining above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the states. The Meteorological Department had forecast some relief from the heat from Tuesday onwards.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in large areas and severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47-degrees mark for two days on the trot.
