Weather report today LIVE UPDATES: Severe heatwave conditions to persist in several parts of country

Weather forecast and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: Severe heatwave conditions will continue in several parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In Delhi, the maximum temperature will go up to 42-degree Celsius Tuesday. However, the IMD had on Monday said that the national capital is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat today.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya. Also, thunderstorm accompanied with squall and lightning with a speed of 50-60 kmph is likely at some places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. IMD has also predicted gusty winds in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and south interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and north interior Karnataka.

On Monday, Rajasthan’s Churu remained the hottest place in the country at 50.3 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day. The Health Ministry has issued an advisory suggesting Dos and Don’ts in view of the ongoing spell of heatwave in parts of the country. “Heatwave can cause adverse effects on human health, including other sectors. Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes, stay indoors and avoid drinking alcohol, tea and coffee,” the government said.