Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Isolated showers likely in Mumbai

A day after battering Mumbai, rains decreased over the city and the surrounding suburbs on Friday. However, showers were reported at several locations during the intervening night. Five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the city, as the southwest monsoon got active again after a brief lull last week, coming back at a time when people across Maharashtra are celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival.
Meanwhile, in the national capital it remained partly cloudy during the day with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the Meteorological department said. “The skies will turn cloudy later in the day. There is a possibility of light rain today. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius,” a meteorological (MeT) department official said.
FOR THE fourth time this monsoon, Mumbai was brought to a near standstill by heavy rain on Wednesday with the city’s suburbs receiving an average of 206.6 mm of rain in just six hours, starting 8.30 am. Forewarned by the Met department of very heavy rainfall, Mumbaikars still found themselves stranded with the heaviest showers beginning after many had reached places of work, leaving roads, suburban rail tracks and entire neighbourhoods inundated. READ FULL STORY HERE
Delhi: Humidity level at 80 per cent in early hours
The humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 80 per cent. "The skies will turn cloudy later in the day. There is a possibility of light rain today. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius," a meteorological (MeT) department official said. On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded was 28.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
