Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Isolated showers likely in Mumbai

A day after battering Mumbai, rains decreased over the city and the surrounding suburbs on Friday. However, showers were reported at several locations during the intervening night. Five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the city, as the southwest monsoon got active again after a brief lull last week, coming back at a time when people across Maharashtra are celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Meanwhile, in the national capital it remained partly cloudy during the day with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the Meteorological department said. “The skies will turn cloudy later in the day. There is a possibility of light rain today. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius,” a meteorological (MeT) department official said.