Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Major landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, 40 feared buried

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy and widespread rain over northeastern states, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 13th & 14th and over Himachal Pradesh during 12th – 14th August, the department said.
Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by cloud to ground lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar today.The department has also predicted subdued rainfall over plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of Peninsular India(outside Tamilnadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra & Gujarat state.
One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble following a landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway. Indo-Tibetan Border Police teams rushed for rescue.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur has directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations and put the NDRF on alert, news agency ANI reported. "We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. Awaiting detailed information," he added.
The Indian Meterological Department Wednesday said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Uttar Pradesh in the next 2 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed conversation with Varanasi administration regarding the flood related situation in Varanasi. He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support. (ANI)
The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) Wednesday said that the eastern end of the monsoon trough continues running close to the foothills of the Himalayas while the western end is running north of its normal position. A cyclonic circulation is lying over Bihar and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.
“Under the influence of these systems, current widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during August 10 and 13,” the department said.
West Bengal: Rising water level of Ganga river due to heavy rainfall caused river banks in Murshidabad to break. (ANI)
Wednesday is likely to be another dry day with clear skies for the national capital region, while strong surface winds are also on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.
A maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius is likely, with the minimum at 27 degree Celsius.
While partly cloudy skies could possibly make a comeback from Thursday onwards, rain is not on the forecast till Aug 16, when rainfall and thunderstorms are on the cards.
Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 66 per cent, while temperature stood at 30.2 degree Celsius. Surface winds with a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour are likely today.
According to the IMD, the eastern end of the monsoon trough has shifted closer to the foothills of the Himalayas and the western end runs north of its normal position, resulting in weak monsoon conditions for the next five to six days outside the Northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The trough, a feature of the monsoon, is an elongated low-pressure area that extends from the Northwest part of the country to the Bay of Bengal.
The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) Wednesday said that subdued rainfall was very likely over parts of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of Peninsular India (outside Tamilnadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra & Gujarat state. The department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Tamilnadu and Kerala during next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over Tamilnadu during next 5 days and over Kerala during next 24 hours.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Auraiya and Etawah districts on Monday and distributed relief material to the affected people, an official spokesperson said, PTI reported.
The chief minister also held a meeting with public representatives and officials to take stock of the flood situation and the relief work, he said.
In Auraiya, Adityanath interacted with flood-affected people and distributed ration kits to 26 families, according to the spokesperson. He assured the people of all possible help from the government, the spokesperson said.
Adityanath said two ministers of the state are constantly supervising the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.
In case of loss of life due to a disaster, there is a provision for providing financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of every such person. If someone's house collapses, then he or she will be given housing under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme on the basis of eligibility, the CM told the people.
Adityanath said that the people of 13 revenue villages of Auraiya have been affected due to heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
With monsoon rainfall still on a break, Pune city could experience clear sky conditions and a hot day.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 32 degrees and the minimum temperature recorded on the day was 21.7 degrees.
With this sudden spike in the day temperature, the city could experience thunder and lightning during the afternoon hours with light intensity rainfall.
The national capital is in for dry days ahead as rainfall appears to have taken a hiatus. For Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts strong surface winds during the day time.
The temperature is likely to stand at a maximum of 35 degree Celsius and a minimum of 25 degree Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 79%.
Parts of the NCR are also likely to see strong surface winds with a speed of around 20 to 30 kilometres per hour during the day, the IMD forecast says.
National Highway 58 (Rishikesh-Srinagar) near Tota Ghati in Uttarakhand was closed on Tuesday after boulders rolled downhill due to landslide, news agency ANI reported. Vehicular movement has been affected.
The ongoing dry phase of the monsoon in Mumbai is showing no signs of abating this week. In the first nine days of August, Mumbai recorded a 78 per cent deficient rain, i.e., it recorded 43.2 mm rain as against the normal of 195.6 mm in the period. Very light to light rain has been recorded in the city this month. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara and Kolhapur districts, which were battered by rains in July, have recorded deficient rainfall this August.
A partly cloudy sky over Mumbai and neighbouring Thane districts, with some intense rain spell in Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Raigad areas was recorded on Tuesday. As per 24 hours, forecast light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai.