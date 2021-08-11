Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Major landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, 40 feared buried

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla (ANI)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy and widespread rain over northeastern states, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 13th & 14th and over Himachal Pradesh during 12th – 14th August, the department said.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by cloud to ground lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar today.The department has also predicted subdued rainfall over plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of Peninsular India(outside Tamilnadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra & Gujarat state.