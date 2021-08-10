scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in West Bengal, Sikkim

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The IMD has forecast subdued rainfall over the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

August 10, 2021 10:04:49 am
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 daysCommuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Ranchi, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said fairly heavy rainfall is likely over the northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over these areas from August 11 under the influence of strong southwesterly/southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels, resulting in isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11 to 13.

The weather agency has forecast subdued rainfall over the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, and West Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Downpour is also likely in Uttarakhand, IMD said. Widespread rain is also very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive scattered to widespread rain during the next 5 days.

IMD predicts heavy rain in West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days; plains of northwest India likely to receive subdued rainfall. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days A view of houses submerged with risen water level of river Ganga following monsoon rain, at Chhota Baghara in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district on her way to Jhargram, an official said at the state secretariat, PTI reported. Banerjee, the official said, is "very much unhappy" over Damodar Valley Corporation releasing "excessive water" leading to the flood situation. At least 23 persons have lost their lives and several lakh people have been displaced in seven districts of Bengal in the flood which Banerjee has described as "man-made".

The Badrinath and Yamunotri highways in Dehradun were blocked after heavy rainfall today. In Uttar Pradesh, Heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow and caused floods in residential areas near river banks, according to ANI.

