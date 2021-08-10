Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in West Bengal, Sikkim

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Ranchi, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said fairly heavy rainfall is likely over the northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over these areas from August 11 under the influence of strong southwesterly/southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels, resulting in isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11 to 13.

The weather agency has forecast subdued rainfall over the plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, and West Rajasthan) and most parts of peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Downpour is also likely in Uttarakhand, IMD said. Widespread rain is also very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive scattered to widespread rain during the next 5 days.