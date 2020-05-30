Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain and dust storm likely in Delhi-NCR regions today

Weather Forecast Today, Delhi Rains Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains along with dust storm and thunderstorm for DELHI-NCR regions today as well, after two consecutive days of light rain and strong winds

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2020 11:36:39 am
Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains along with a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR regions on Saturday. The city received two consecutive days of light rain and strong winds that brought down the soaring temperature on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon expected to hit Maharashtra on June 8, Mumbai city is gearing up to get its own Flood Warning System, which will be able to relay alerts of possible flood-prone areas anywhere between six to 48 hours in advance. Every year, heavy rains bring the city to a halt.

On Friday, heat wave conditions were observed in many parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana. The maximum temperature was 45 degrees Celcius at these places.

Weather LIVE updates: Heatwave is parts of north India; New Delhi to receive rains; IMD issues orange alert for Kerala’s Iddukki district ahead of the monsoon

11:36 (IST)30 May 2020
Depression over south coastal Oman stationary over past six hours

According to the IMD, the depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen remained practically stationary during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th May, 2020 near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 54.2°E, about 30 km north-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 240 km east-northeast of Al Ghaydah (Yemen). It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move slowly west-northwestwards during next 12 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter. 

11:34 (IST)30 May 2020
Flood alert system for Mumbai soon

This monsoon, Mumbai city will get its own Flood Warning System, which will be able to relay alerts of possible flood-prone areas anywhere between six to 48 hours in advance.

Every year, Mumbai receives very heavy rain within a short time, which usually brings the city to a halt. Urban flooding is common in the city from June to September, resulting in the crippling of traffic, railways and airlines.

11:26 (IST)30 May 2020
Take a look at current weather in cities across India

Delhi on Saturday recorded a temperature of 26.8 degree celcius, a huge respite for the residents after over a week of scorching heat. 

Rain lashed in Chandigarh on Friday bringing the soaring temperature down. (Express Photo by Kamaldeep Singh)

Dark clouds turned the skies grey and brought light rain in parts Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. While strong winds throughout the day had brought down the soaring temperatures across the national capital and its neighbouring areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rains along with dust storm and thunderstorm.

The weather department on the other hand issued orange alert for Kerala’s Iddukki district just two-days ahead of the onset of monsoon in the state.  Several districts in Kerala will receive heavy rainfall righ till the weekend. A yellow alert of isolated heavy rainfall has been sounded off in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha on Friday. Following the alert by IMD of two developing depressions in the Arabian sea, the state government had banned all fishing activities in these waters.

Meanwhile, IMD, Pune on Thursday said that monsoon is likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8, almost eight days after touching Kerala. The pre-monsoon activities in Maharashtra is expected to start by May 30, ANI quoted Dr Anupam Kashyapi, IMD scientist, Pune as saying.

 

