Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain and dust storm likely in Delhi-NCR regions today

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains along with a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR regions on Saturday. The city received two consecutive days of light rain and strong winds that brought down the soaring temperature on Thursday and Friday.
Meanwhile, with the monsoon expected to hit Maharashtra on June 8, Mumbai city is gearing up to get its own Flood Warning System, which will be able to relay alerts of possible flood-prone areas anywhere between six to 48 hours in advance. Every year, heavy rains bring the city to a halt.
On Friday, heat wave conditions were observed in many parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana. The maximum temperature was 45 degrees Celcius at these places.
According to the IMD, the depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen remained practically stationary during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th May, 2020 near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 54.2°E, about 30 km north-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 240 km east-northeast of Al Ghaydah (Yemen). It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move slowly west-northwestwards during next 12 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter.
Every year, Mumbai receives very heavy rain within a short time, which usually brings the city to a halt. Urban flooding is common in the city from June to September, resulting in the crippling of traffic, railways and airlines.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a temperature of 26.8 degree celcius, a huge respite for the residents after over a week of scorching heat.