Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain and dust storm likely in Delhi-NCR regions today

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains along with a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR regions on Saturday. The city received two consecutive days of light rain and strong winds that brought down the soaring temperature on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon expected to hit Maharashtra on June 8, Mumbai city is gearing up to get its own Flood Warning System, which will be able to relay alerts of possible flood-prone areas anywhere between six to 48 hours in advance. Every year, heavy rains bring the city to a halt.

On Friday, heat wave conditions were observed in many parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana. The maximum temperature was 45 degrees Celcius at these places.