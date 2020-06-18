Weather Forecast Today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues ‘red’ alert

Weather Today: Places like Panjim, Old Goa, Canacona, and others have been issued the ‘red alert’. (File Photo) Weather Today: Places like Panjim, Old Goa, Canacona, and others have been issued the ‘red alert’. (File Photo)

Weather forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a ‘red alert’ for Goa and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places of the Union Territory. Places like Panjim, Old Goa, Canacona, and others have been issued the ‘red alert’.

It also added that no part of the country is likely to experience heatwave during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, the weather department on Wednesday announced that the monsoon will hit the national capital from the coming week, almost a week earlier. Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 29.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre IMD, said moisture-laden winds are expected to cover Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday and Tuesday.

Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 29. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Monsoon usually hits Delhi by June 29. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

“With the formation of a low-pressure system over West Bengal on June 19 and 20, and its movement towards south west Uttar Pradesh, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon over west UP and rest of Northwest India. Monsoon is likely to cover most parts of Northwest India between June 21 and June 25. It is likely to cover Western UP and Uttarakhand between June 21 and 22, Northeast Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana and Delhi between June 22 and June 23,” he said.

On June 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai. However, on Sunday – three days later – the city is yet to receive widespread rainfall.

While some parts in western suburbs recorded short but intense spells of rain on Monday, on Tuesday, the city recorded 0.8 mm of rain, in the 12 hours ending at 5:30 pm. On Wednesday, trace rainfall (which cannot be measured by a rain gauge) was recorded.

The IMD has called this a “soft onset” of monsoon, one without heavy rain over the region.

The southwest monsoon onset marks the beginning of the four-month – June to September – monsoon season over India, which brings over 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall.

The onset for India is announced when certain criteria is fulfilled anytime after May 10.

