Weather Forecast Today Update: Intense showers in Madhya Pradesh; Delhi likely to receive rain

Due to a well marked low pressure area and a shifting monsoon trough, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted isolated extremely heavy showers over west Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The prevailing weather systems are also likely to trigger intense showers in parts of East Rajasthan tomorrow and in Gujarat the day after, according to the weather bureau’s daily bulletin.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today. Heavy downpour will persist in the other areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan till August 23, IMD said.

The formation of a new low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to lead to increased rainfall activity over east and adjoining central India from Sunday onwards. Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal between August 23 and 25.

According to the IMD’s latest predictions, light to moderate intensity falls are expected to occur over Delhi, Roorkee, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal over the next two hours.

Moderate thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to take place in parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy showers have also been predicted in some remaining parts along India’s West Coast, including Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. Prompted by strong winds along the Southwest and adjoining West Central Arabian Sea and squally weather over the south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the water in these areas.

The IMD has not predicted any significant change in temperatures over most parts of the country over the next 3-4 days. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 38.0° was recorded in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, while the lowest minimum temperature of 19.4°C was recorded at Chandrapur, Vidarbha.

