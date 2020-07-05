Weather Forecast Today update: Rains lash Mumbai and Delhi; more showers expected today

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (PTI Photo) Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today: After Delhi and Mumbai experienced heavy rains and strong winds this weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted that moderate to heavy showers and cloudy weather are likely to persist in both cities over the next twenty four hours.

Delhi’s residents woke up to significantly lower temperatures Sunday morning, following a bout of intense rains and high-velocity winds. Thunderstorms accompanied with rain are likely to continue in several parts of Delhi today, according to the IMD’s latest forecast.

Thunderstorm with heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi. @ndmaindia @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/aUob77hT2b — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 4, 2020

In a tweet shared this morning, the IMD said that thunderstorms, heavy rains and wind speeds of 20-50 KMPH are likely to occur across Delhi, Narwana, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, and Meerut over the next two hours.

After heavy and sustained showers caused significant water logging and damage to property in Mumbai, the city is likely to experience another day of heavy rains before rainfall activity gradually reduces next week. “The intense rainfall activity will continue along the west coast including Mumbai and the interior of Maharashtra till July 4, and gradual reduction thereafter,” an IMD bulletin stated.

Intermittent moderate rain, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated parts are likely across the city and its suburbs today. The IMD has further predicted that a high tide of 4.63 metres is likely to occur at 12:33 PM.

The weather bureau has predicted fairly widespread rains across Maharashtra and other parts of India’s west coast, including, Konkan region and Goa, as well as coastal Karnataka. Extremely heavy showers are likely to occur over parts of Gujarat on July 5 and 6, the IMD warned Sunday.

The IMD also predicted fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy showers across Northeast India and the plains of Northwest India. Isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy showers over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4° C over the plains of northwest India over the next two days, IMD said. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.3° C was reported at Ganganagar in West Rajasthan, while the lowest minimum temperature of 21.0° C was recorded at Telangana’s Medak.

