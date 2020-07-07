Weather Forecast Today update: Rains likely in Gujarat, Mumbai

Dark clouds hover over the Arabian Sea Dark clouds hover over the Arabian Sea

Weather Forecast Today: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted extremely heavy falls in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Intermittent intense showers are also likely in Mumbai.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty wind very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi. Northeast states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland are likely to see a downpour.

Squally weather will prevail over the Southeast Arabian Sea and along the Maharashtra-North Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep area. High waves are predicted along the Goa-Karnataka coasts and West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in these areas.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the northwest part of the country.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday. The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd