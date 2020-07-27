Weather Forecast Today update: Heavy rains likely in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal

According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days. (Representational) According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days. (Representational)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Sikkim. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also expected to experience heavy showers.

Sporadic rains will continue in Delhi-NCR and UP on Monday, the weatherman said. Thereafter, widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, will persist over the southeast Arabian sea, Lakshadweep-Maldives and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-south Maharashtra coasts. IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the water in these areas.

Two persons were trapped in debris when their houses collapsed over them early on Monday morning following torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of this Uttarakhand district, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred at Dhamigaon village in Bangapani-sub division, which had witnessed a cloudburst recently that killed 12 persons in Gaila and Tanga villages.

In Assam, 102 people have lost their lives and over 24.76 lakh people are hit due to floods in 23 districts. Goalpara is the worst-hit with over 4.7 lakh people affected. In Bihar, at least 10 people have died and 15 lakh have been hit in 11 districts. Nearly 10 lakh were affected by floods till Saturday in 10 districts. According to the state disaster management authority, Darbhanga is the worst-affected district with 5.36 lakh people either being displaced or trapped inside home.

According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 38° C was recorded in East Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur, while the lowest minimum temperature of 20° C was reported at Khargone, West Madhya Pradesh.

