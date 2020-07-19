Weather Forecast Today Update: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, red alert in some northeast states

Water logging in several parts of Delhi after the heavy rainfall Sunday morning. (ANI/Twitter) Water logging in several parts of Delhi after the heavy rainfall Sunday morning. (ANI/Twitter)

Weather forecast Today: The national capital and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy downpour on Sunday morning, bringing down the mercury level by several notches, the Indian Meteorological Department said. Till 5:30 am this morning, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 4.9 mm of rainfall. Delhi also saw heavy water logging in low-lying areas and roads.

Rainfall in Delhi this year has been relatively subdued despite the early arrival of monsoon. In July, 47.8 mm rainfall was recorded, 56 per cent less than the normal 109.4 mm, news agency PTI reported.

#WATCH: Rain lashes several parts of Delhi; visuals from Rajpath and India Gate. India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/0GmkyQNrul — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

From today, Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana will receive continuous rainfall as the monsoon trough will move north and stabilise there for the next 3 to 4 days. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will also witness heavy rainfall till July 21.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The next 12 hours will see moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of UP.

After seeing heavy rains since Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next four days.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a red warning for heavy rainfall activity in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

While rains in north India brought respite from days of humid weather, intense spells in northeastern areas may further accelerate existing flood conditions and result in landslides in some areas like Sikkim and West Bengal.

The Assam flood claimed 3 more lives Saturday raising the flood death toll in the state to 79. The floods have affected 27.64 lakh people and Dhubri remains the worst-hit district. Authorities have set up 649 relief camps in over 20 districts, where more than 47,000 displaced people are taking shelter, PTI reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.