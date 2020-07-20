Weather Forecast Today update: Heavy rains likely in West Bengal, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir

On Sunday, Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy spells, bringing down the temperature by several notches On Sunday, Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy spells, bringing down the temperature by several notches

Weather Forecast Today: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in many parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Delhi-NCR, Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh will also have good rains in the next three days.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Assam & Meghalaya.

Strong winds are also expected over Southwest and WestCentral Arabia Sea. Squally weather is predicted over the Lakshadweep-Maldives area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On Sunday, Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy spells, bringing down the temperature by several notches. Delhi also saw heavy water logging in low-lying areas and roads. Moreover, a 56-year-old pick-up truck driver drowned while trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass at Minto Bridge. Police said the deceased was driving a Tata Ace from New Delhi Railway Station towards Connaught Place this morning.

The Assam floods have affected 27.64 lakh people and Dhubri remains the worst-hit district. Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam where the deluge has hit over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of the state, according to an official bulletin issued on Sunday. The death toll due to floods and landslides this year has increased to 110, with 84 dying in flood-related incidents, it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd