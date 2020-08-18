Weather Forecast Today Update: Light to moderate rain likely in Delhi; overnight showers break dry spell in Kashmir valley

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers also occurred at a few isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Tuesday.

Weather Today: A spell of overnight rainfall broke the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir valley even as the summer capital Srinagar had on Monday recorded the hottest August day in the last nearly four decades, news agency PTI reported.

Many places in the Kashmir valley received a spell of rainfall during the night, officials said on Tuesday. They said the valley witnessed rains and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds which continued at few places till the morning.

Srinagar city recorded 20.2 mm rainfall, while Qazigund 12.2 mm, Pahalgam 6.2 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Gulmarg 2.6 mm, and Kokernag 1.8 mm.

Officials also said that clouds dispersed in the morning and that there is no forecast of rainfall ahead in the union territory.

Light to moderate rain likely in Delhi today

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

The department also said that rain and thunderstorms are likely in Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Matanhail, Palwal, Hodal Aurangabad, Bhiwadi, Kherkhoda, Mehem, Hansi, Gohana, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Khurja.

Rain, thundershowers in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers occurred at a few isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Lucknow, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occurred at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Wednesday, the department said.

Rain or thundershower is very likely at many places over western UP and at a few places over eastern UP on August 20 and 21, the department forecast.

16% above normal rain in Maharasthra so far this monsoon, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department Tuesday said that the state of Maharashtra has so far received about 16 per cent more rainfall than the normal average in this monsoon season since June.

The state received 826.7 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 17, as against the normal average of 713.7 mm for the same period.

“This is 16 per cent higher, still as per the MeT departments scale it can be described as normal rainfall,” an IMD official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Out of 36 districts in the state, six have received largely excess showers, while Yavatmal, Gondia and Akola have reported deficient rainfall since June 1, IMD said.

