Weather Forecast Today Update: Delhi receives monsoon’s heaviest spell; intense showers predicted in Gujarat over next 3 days

A girl runs for cover as it rains in New Delhi. (PTI)

Weather today: Delhi on Thursday received the heaviest rainfall of the current monsoon season, which left some parts of the city heavily waterlogged. The heavy shower also threw traffic out of gear during the morning rush hour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rains will continue over the next two to three days and are expected to bring down the rain deficiency in the national capital, PTI reported. Until yesterday, the city had recorded its lowest rainfall in 10 years — 72 per cent of what is normally received in the month of August.

“The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture,” PTI quoted the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre Kuldeep Srivastava as saying.

#WATCH A car partially submerged at a waterlogged underpass in Zakir Nagar area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LiNiGUn29o — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rainfall along parts of India’s west coast, with intense showers in Gujarat over the next three days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over northern parts of Konkan and Goa during the next 72 hours, the IMD added in its daily weather bulletin. Widespread thundershowers and rainfall are likely to continue in this region next week.

Traffic jam at ITO, New Delhi. (ANI) Traffic jam at ITO, New Delhi. (ANI)

According to the weather bureau, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over parts of the Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, as well as in Gujarat between August 18 and August 20.

#WATCH Delhi: People crossing a severely waterlogged road on a bullock cart in Tughlakabad area, fall into the water. pic.twitter.com/TLFRqgIPxD — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, parts of East Rajasthan are also likely to experience extremely heavy showers over the next three days. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also predicted here on Thursday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over major parts of northwest and central India during the next two to three days. As per the IMD’s latest predictions, the wet spell is likely to continue in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh as well.

Latest satellite images indicates wet spell to continue over major parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/XyUXz8dlI7 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 13, 2020

Strong winds over southwest and west-central Arabian sea as well as along and off the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts, West Central Bay of Bengal and the Andhra Pradesh coast prompted the weather bureau to advise fishermen not to venture into these areas.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature of 40°C was recorded in West Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, while the lowest minimum temperature of 18.4° C was reported in Hassan, South Karnataka. No significant change in temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the next three to four days, the IMD has said.

