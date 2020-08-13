scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Weather Forecast Today Update: Delhi receives monsoon’s heaviest spell; intense showers predicted in Gujarat over next 3 days

Weather Forecast Today Update: Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain this morning, with some parts of the city left waterlogged due to overnight showers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2020 11:31:43 am
weather, weather today, weather in mumbai, delhi rains, maharashtra weather, weather in delhi, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather report today, weather news, kerala weather, mumbai weather today, weather report today, weather in noida, weather in up, weather in ghaziabad, weather in haryana, weather forecast reportA girl runs for cover as it rains in New Delhi. (PTI)

Weather today: Delhi on Thursday received the heaviest rainfall of the current monsoon season, which left some parts of the city heavily waterlogged.  The heavy shower also threw traffic out of gear during the morning rush hour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rains will continue over the next two to three days and are expected to bring down the rain deficiency in the national capital, PTI reported. Until yesterday, the city had recorded its lowest rainfall in 10 years — 72 per cent of what is normally received in the month of August.

“The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture,” PTI quoted the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre Kuldeep Srivastava as saying.

IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rainfall along parts of India’s west coast, with intense showers in Gujarat over the next three days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over northern parts of Konkan and Goa during the next 72 hours, the IMD added in its daily weather bulletin. Widespread thundershowers and rainfall are likely to continue in this region next week.

weather, weather today, weather in mumbai, delhi rains, maharashtra weather, weather in delhi, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather report today, weather news, kerala weather, mumbai weather today, weather report today, weather in noida, weather in up, weather in ghaziabad, weather in haryana, weather forecast report Traffic jam at ITO, New Delhi. (ANI)

According to the weather bureau, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over parts of the Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, as well as in Gujarat between August 18 and August 20.

Meanwhile, parts of East Rajasthan are also likely to experience extremely heavy showers over the next three days. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also predicted here on Thursday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over major parts of northwest and central India during the next two to three days. As per the IMD’s latest predictions, the wet spell is likely to continue in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh as well.

Strong winds over southwest and west-central Arabian sea as well as along and off the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts, West Central Bay of Bengal and the Andhra Pradesh coast prompted the weather bureau to advise fishermen not to venture into these areas.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature of 40°C was recorded in West Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, while the lowest minimum temperature of 18.4° C was reported in Hassan, South Karnataka. No significant change in temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the next three to four days, the IMD has said.

