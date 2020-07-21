Weather Forecast Today Update: Heavy rains in northeast in next 3 days

Himachal Pradesh received widespread rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording 62 mm rain. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Himachal Pradesh received widespread rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording 62 mm rain. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The seven sister states in the northeast are likely to experience widespread rains in the next three-four days , the Indian Meteorological Department said Tuesday. Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam will also see heavy rains during the period.

And Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP will continue to experience isolated heavy rains during the next 24 hours. After five days of continuous rainfall, the intensity is set to decrease significantly across north India.

On Monday, sporadic rains kept mercury levels below in the national capital with temperatures oscillating between 30 degrees and 33 degrees in most parts of Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory said.

At least five people were killed and 27 injured due to lightning strikes in West Bengal’s Jhargram district on Monday.

Assam floods, which have affected over 24 lakh people till now, resulted in one more death Monday. Goalpara the worst hit district has affected 4.59 lakh people followed by 3.37 lakh in Barpeta and around 3.35 lakh in Morigaon. Till now, 85 people were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides, PTI reported.

Himachal Pradesh received widespread rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording 62 mm rain.

