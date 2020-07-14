Weather Forecast Today update: Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Bihar today

Waterlogged Sukia street in North Kolkata, due to heavy rain (Express photo by Partha Paul) Waterlogged Sukia street in North Kolkata, due to heavy rain (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Weather Forecast Today update: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall along the Konkan and Goa coast. Parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra are also likely to see showers. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightening is also likely to occur at a few places in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among other regions.

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, for the next two days. The decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the northern region will be due to the shifting of monsoon southeastwards, which is now passing over Dumka and Canning, it said. The districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar, which have been experiencing extremely heavy downpour, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till July 15 morning, the Met said in its forecast.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai until July 16 but the sharpest showers are likely to hit the metropolis on July 15. A fresh surge of southwesterly winds is expected to hit the Konkan coast and lash Mumbai and suburbs till mid-week. The heavy downpour can make commuting difficult and also result in waterlogging at a few places. Possibly the activity will become more intense during evening and night and have short breaks in the daytime, Skymet added.

Meanwhile, six people died in rain-related incidents in Assam as the flood situation in the state worsened drastically on Monday, affecting nearly 22 lakh people. Barpeta is the worst-hit of the Assam districts with over 5.44 lakh people affected by the flood, followed by South Salmara with nearly 1.92 lakh people and Dhemaji with more than 1.30 lakh people. A total of 22 lakh people have been hit in the state.

