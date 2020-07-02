Weather Forecast Today: Heavy rains likely along west coast

Employees of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose District Hospital carry medical supplies through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Gorakhpur, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (PTI Photo) Employees of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose District Hospital carry medical supplies through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Gorakhpur, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood, and another cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower and mid tropospheric levels.

Under their influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra over the next 5 days. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy falls on July 3 and 4.

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, east UP are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain over the next 24 hours.

Widespread rain is likely to continue in northeast India and east India during the next 5 days.

Subdued rainfall activity over western Himalayan region and adjoining northwest India are likely to continue during the next 2 days and its distribution and intensity are very likely to increase further.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celcius was recorded from Bikaner in west Rajasthan while Amraoti in Vidarbha reported the lowest minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celcius.

