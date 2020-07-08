scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19

Weather Forecast Today: Subdued rain activity likely in Central India

Weather Forecast Today update: Subdued rain activity has been predicted for Central India and remaining parts of North India, while peninsular India might receive isolated to scattered rain.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2020 9:15:05 am
Weather Forecast Today: Subdued rain likely in central India Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Rajkot, Monday, July 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said fairly widespread to widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely over Northeast and adjoining East India due to the positioning of the monsoon trough over the foothills of the Himalayas.

Subdued rain activity has been predicted for Central India and remaining parts of North India, while peninsular India might receive isolated to scattered rain.

The weather agency said maximum temperatures are highly likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours. However, no significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of the country over the next 3-4 days.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through centre of well marked low pressure area over Gulf of Kutch and neighbourhood, Deesa, Chittorgarh, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Churk, Hazaribagh, Baripada and extends up to 3.6 km above mean sea level.

IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement