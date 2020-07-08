Weather Forecast Today: Subdued rain activity likely in Central India

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Rajkot, Monday, July 6, 2020. (PTI Photo) Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Rajkot, Monday, July 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said fairly widespread to widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely over Northeast and adjoining East India due to the positioning of the monsoon trough over the foothills of the Himalayas.

Subdued rain activity has been predicted for Central India and remaining parts of North India, while peninsular India might receive isolated to scattered rain.

The weather agency said maximum temperatures are highly likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours. However, no significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of the country over the next 3-4 days.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area now lies over Gulf of Kutch & neighbourhood. Under its influence, Okha & Dwarka have reported Extremely Heavy Rainfall (48 & 22 cm) & Naliya has reported Heavy Rainfall (8 cm) accumulated during last 21 hours as reported at 0530 hrs IST of today. pic.twitter.com/gIxiniJcOk — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 8, 2020

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through centre of well marked low pressure area over Gulf of Kutch and neighbourhood, Deesa, Chittorgarh, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Churk, Hazaribagh, Baripada and extends up to 3.6 km above mean sea level.

IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

