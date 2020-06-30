Weather Forecast Today: Widespread rain likely in central India

People stand in a queue to collect free ration from a shop during monsoon rains, in Guwahati, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) People stand in a queue to collect free ration from a shop during monsoon rains, in Guwahati, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said central India is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain over the next five days. Showers are very likely in some parts Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the period and over Vidarbha on July 2 and 3.

IMD said Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka will see heavy to very heavy showers this week. And the Western Himalayan region and adjoining northwest India are likely to experience subdued rainfall activity during the next 3-4 days and its distribution and intensity are likely to increase thereafter.

A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level and a north-south trough runs from northeast Bihar to north coastal Odisha between 2.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain is possible over east UP, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya over the next 5 days.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature (43.8 degrees Celcius) in the country was recorded at Pilani in east Rajasthan while Bir in Marathwada reported the lowest minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, floods continued to ravage Assam, where four people were killed in floods on Monday, taking the total flood toll this year to 24. Over 13 lakh people in Assam’s 25 districts were affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Over 27,000 people were lodged in 143 relief camps across the state and 130 relief distribution centres were functional in the affected areas.

