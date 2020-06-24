Weather Forecast Today: Widespread rain likely in South India

A woman, holding an umbrella, walks past a mural during rains in Vijayawada, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) A woman, holding an umbrella, walks past a mural during rains in Vijayawada, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, most part of Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.

IMD said that southwest monsoon advanced into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, most parts of Kutch, some more parts of Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand yesterday.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi head Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said Delhi-NCR would receive rain during the next 3-4 hours, ANI reported.

Widespread rainfall is likely over parts of south peninsular India during the next 5 days. Extremely heavy rain is likely over Kerala and Mahe during June 26 and 27.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rain over the next 4-5 days. Plains of northwest India are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain during June 24-25.

A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and neighbourhood between 2.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celcius was reported from Ganganagar in west Rajasthan while Chandrapur in Vidarbha recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, Assam has been hit by a fresh wave of floods, with 36,707 people affected in four districts: Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh. According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday evening, 1,071 people were in relief camps opened in Dhemaji and Sivasagar. Two deaths — one from Nazira and the other from Sivasgar — have been reported in the past two days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd