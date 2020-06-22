Weather Forecast Today: Rain brings down temperature in Delhi

Widespread rain is expected to occur over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, UP and east Rajasthan from June 23 onwards. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Widespread rain is expected to occur over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, UP and east Rajasthan from June 23 onwards. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Weather forecast Today: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday morning, bringing down the temperature to 29 degrees Celcius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today.

The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around June 23, into entire Western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat and some parts of Rajasthan during June 24 and 25.

Northeast India is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls during the next 5 days and over East and adjoining central India during the next 2-3 days.

Widespread rain is also expected to occur over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan from June 23 onwards.

The weather agency said a cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric level lies over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood.

In the lower tropospheric levels, a trough runs from Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to shift southwards during the next 3 days. Easterly winds are likely to get strenghtened due to this and high moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal over north India is possible during the same period.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celcius was reported from Ganganagar in west Rajasthan, while the lowest minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celcius was reported from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

