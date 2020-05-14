Weather today: Rainfall, hail, dust storm hit parts of Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Bengal

The weather forecast for Delhi until Saturday shows a mix of thunderstorms and light rain. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) The weather forecast for Delhi until Saturday shows a mix of thunderstorms and light rain. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds hit various parts of the country, including Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, bringing down temperatures on Thursday. IMD stated that northeastern states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura would also experience scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershowers in the next four days.

Kerala

Squall with rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Kerala on Thursday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala, wet conditions would continue over the state over the next few days, bringing showers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam ,Thrissur,Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala.

Delhi

Dust storm and heavy rains swept parts of Delhi-NCR too — the second spell of dust storms to hit Delhi and nearby areas in less than a week. Hailstorm was also reported at isolated places, especially in North Delhi, weather experts said. Trees were uprooted, damaging power lines and vehicles in certain areas. Delhi residents shared videos of rain water gushing into balconies and plumes of dust engulfing the streets on social media.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said a fresh western disturbance was behind it. Winds at a speed up to 60 km per hour barreled through the national capital whipping up dust storms. The gusty winds and rains led to a significant drop in the mercury especially in North Delhi. The temperatures dropped by at least two notches elsewhere, he said.

Cumulonimbus clouds due to western disturbance and induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana led to dust storms and hail storms in parts of Delhi, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting service, said. Northwest India hasn’t witnessed a heatwave so far — the reason being frequent western disturbances this year.

West Bengal

Few districts in Bengal experienced thundershowers, with hailstorm and lightning. According to IMD, a low pressure area lies over southeast of Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. “Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by May 15 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the same region by May 16,” IMD said in its evening bulletin. Fishermen from Odisha and West Bengal have also been advised not to venture into the sea and those already out have been advised to return to the coast.

