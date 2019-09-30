Patna floods LIVE: 29 dead as rain batters Bihar for third day, heavy showers to continue today

Bihar Patna Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Battered by heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours in 3 districts of Bihar, at least 29 people have died in the state due to mishaps caused by the downpour, according to news agency ANI. The state capital Patna continued to be among the worst affected with four-to six-feet-deep waterlogging in several areas Monday.

Officials say the state capital has not witnessed such waterlogging since the 1975 floods. The Bihar government has also asked two helicopters from Air Force for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines. The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.

NDRF and SDRF are conducting relief operations in low-lying areas of the state capital. The water-logging has severely affected one of Patna’s leading government hospitals, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). Several trains and flights have been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted owing to the situation.