Patna floods LIVE: 29 dead as rain batters Bihar for third day, heavy showers to continue today
Bihar Patna Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall for the city till September 30. The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.
Bihar Patna Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Battered by heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours in 3 districts of Bihar, at least 29 people have died in the state due to mishaps caused by the downpour, according to news agency ANI. The state capital Patna continued to be among the worst affected with four-to six-feet-deep waterlogging in several areas Monday.
Officials say the state capital has not witnessed such waterlogging since the 1975 floods. The Bihar government has also asked two helicopters from Air Force for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines. The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.
NDRF and SDRF are conducting relief operations in low-lying areas of the state capital. The water-logging has severely affected one of Patna’s leading government hospitals, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). Several trains and flights have been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted owing to the situation.
Patna waterlogged as heavy rain lashes 13 Bihar districts
Following heavy rainfall in 13 districts of Bihar in the past 48 hours, Patna on Sunday woke up to four- to six-feet-deep waterlogging in several areas. Officials say the state capital has not witnessed such waterlogging since the 1975 floods. And with the water level of Ganga rising, there are slim chances of the water receding soon. According to a PTI report, at least 13 people have died after buildings collapsed and trees fell on them due to incessant rain in Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts.
Meanwhile, incessant showers continued to lash Uttar Pradesh. At least 35 lives were lost in rain-related incidents since Friday, the state government said. While 25 of them died on Saturday, 10 lost their lives on Friday.
In Uttarakhand, six pilgrims from Punjab, who were on their way to the Himalayan shrine of Hemkund Sahib, were killed when a huge rock fell on their vehicle in Tehri district following a landslip triggered by heavy rains, officials said.
Also, three deaths each were reported from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while one person died in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, late-night showers in Delhi and parts of NCR brought down the temperature by a notch on Sunday morning. Light rains or drizzle is expected to continue during the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.
Bihar: Severe water-logging in Patna's SK Puri area
Severe water-logging in Patna's SK Puri area, following heavy rainfall.
Patna waterlogged as heavy rain lashes 13 Bihar districts
