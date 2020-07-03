Weather Forecast Today: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, red alert warning for Raigad

The IMD has predicted intense spells across Mumbai today. (File) The IMD has predicted intense spells across Mumbai today. (File)

Weather Forecast Today: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts, and issued an orange alert for the next two days. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places for Friday and Saturday for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane and a red alert warning for Raigad with extremely heavy rain for Saturday. Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5.

While the Konkan region, including Mumbai, received deficient rainfall in June, IMD has forecast a normal monsoon in July for the region. Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city and suburbs, and Raigad recorded deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 1, whereas Ratangiri recorded normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, twenty-six people were killed after being struck by lightning across Bihar on Thursday, officials said. More than 100 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the last one week, they added. According to the state disaster management department, the casualties were reported from eight districts — Patna, Samastipur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Katihar, Madhepura and Purnea.

On June 30, 11 people were killed by lightning strikes in five districts, while 83 such deaths were reported from 23 districts within a span of 24 hours on June 25.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of people in lightning strikes in Bihar, and said the state government and disaster management teams are engaged in relief work.

IMD has predicted dry weather in the national capital for the next two days and rains on the weekend. Delhi sweltered under the stifling heat on Thursday. A maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital.

