Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh today

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “The seasonal trough across the northern plains is likely to shift further northwards after 48 hours. As a consequence, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Uttar Pradesh during 11th-14th July with isolated extremely heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours,” the latest bulletin issued by IMD said.
Meanwhile, the MeT department also forecasts intermittent rains in Mumbai city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy spells in isolated areas in the next 48 hours. Scientists also warned of strong wind conditions in certain areas, especially those close to the sea.
Mumbai | Heavy rain in first 10 days of July puts city close to monthly average of 840.7 mm
Rainfall continued through the day as South Mumbai recorded higher rainfall than the suburbs on Wednesday. According to the Colaba and Santacruz stations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 60.2 mm and 28.3 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.
According to the IMD, intermittent rains are expected in the city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy spells in isolated areas in the next 48 hours. Scientists also warned of strong wind conditions in certain areas, especially those close to the sea. READ MORE HERE
Rain batters Meghalaya
Incessant rainfall for the past five days has triggered flash floods and landslides in several places in the state of Meghalaya, causing damage to infrastructure and crippling normal life.
A number of water bodies are flowing above the danger level, and district administrations have been asked to set up emergency operation centres for prompt response, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla told news agency PTI.
Delhi wakes up to a sultry morning
It was a sultry morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 31 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The humidity level was recorded at 57 per cent. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon with the possibility of strong surface winds. (PTI)
Maharashtra: Bridge washed away after heavy rain, no casualty
A major portion of a bridge across a river was washed away on Thursday following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, news agency PTI reported. No casualty was reported in the incident.
Meanwhile, parts of northern and eastern India received heavy showers on Wednesday while in the northeastern state of Assam three persons were killed in rain and flood related incidents and over two lakh people across 11 districts have been affected by the deluge, news agency PTI had reported.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed rains and thundershowers, while extremely heavy rains occurred in isolated parts of the state with Basta gauging over 240 mm of rainfall.
Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall since Tuesday with Dharamshala being the wettest at 43 mm of precipitation, followed by Khadrala (40 mm), Kahu (35 mm) and Ghamroor (34 mm).
