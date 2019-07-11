Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh today

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “The seasonal trough across the northern plains is likely to shift further northwards after 48 hours. As a consequence, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Uttar Pradesh during 11th-14th July with isolated extremely heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours,” the latest bulletin issued by IMD said.

Meanwhile, the MeT department also forecasts intermittent rains in Mumbai city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy spells in isolated areas in the next 48 hours. Scientists also warned of strong wind conditions in certain areas, especially those close to the sea.