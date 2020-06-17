Heat wave continues in Rajasthan as temperatures glide over 47 degrees

In the national capital, heat wave is likely to continue for another 3 days. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) In the national capital, heat wave is likely to continue for another 3 days. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Several parts of North India saw a rise in temperatures as Rajasthan continues to endure heat wave conditions with mercury soaring over 47°C in Bikaner and Jaisalmer on Tuesday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, most places in the state remain dry barring light rainfalls at isolated areas in eastern parts. Today, severe heat wave conditions are likely at a few isolated places in West Rajasthan.

In the national capital, the heat wave is likely to continue for another 3 days with temperature remaining above 40°C before light rains could bring some respite. It is likely to be cloudy today, with the maximum and minimum temperature settling at 42°C and 29°C, respectively. Yesterday, mercury remained above 42°C in most parts of Delhi.

Most parts of the country will experience no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 3 days.

As the southwest monsoon advanced into some more parts of west & east Madhya Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh yesterday, heavy rainfall was recorded in east MP.

Today, heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places will continue over Goa and Konkan. Apart from these areas heavy rainfall is likely over northeast India and at isolated places of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

The IMD noted that a trough from northwest Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh across south Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

It also predicted the formation of a Low Pressure Area over north Bay of Bengal and surrounding region around June 19.

