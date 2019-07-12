Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Rain batters Northeast, heavy downpour likely in north Bengal

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The MeT department on Thursday has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas of North Bengal, including Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. Heavy to very heavy widespread rain at isolated places is likely in Bihar and adjoining areas of northern Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, the IMD forecast.

“The seasonal trough across the northern plains is likely to shift further northwards during the next 24 hours. As a consequence, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Bihar and adjoining areas of northeast Uttar Pradesh during July 12 13,” the latest bulletin issued by the agency states.

Read | As monsoon gets weak, alarm bells go up in fields

Meanwhile, a landslide caused by continuous rainfall killed two girls in Namstering in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Incessant rainfall for the past five days has also triggered flash floods and landslides in several places in Meghalaya, causing damage to infrastructure and crippling normal life.