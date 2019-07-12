Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Rain batters Northeast, heavy downpour likely in north Bengalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-monsoon-delhi-mumbai-lucknow-live-updates-rains-imd-5826212/
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Rain batters Northeast, heavy downpour likely in north Bengal
Weather forecast Today India LIVE News Updates: Heavy to very heavy widespread rain at isolated places are likely in Bihar and adjoining areas of northern Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, the IMD forecast.
Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The MeT department on Thursday has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas of North Bengal, including Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. Heavy to very heavy widespread rain at isolated places is likely in Bihar and adjoining areas of northern Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, the IMD forecast.
“The seasonal trough across the northern plains is likely to shift further northwards during the next 24 hours. As a consequence, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Bihar and adjoining areas of northeast Uttar Pradesh during July 12 13,” the latest bulletin issued by the agency states.
Meanwhile, a landslide caused by continuous rainfall killed two girls in Namstering in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Incessant rainfall for the past five days has also triggered flash floods and landslides in several places in Meghalaya, causing damage to infrastructure and crippling normal life.
Live Blog
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Follow LIVE updates on weather forecast today.
Rain batters Northeast
Mizoram's Tlabung town flooded due to heavy rainfall in the region.
Delhi weather: Rainfall expected to lash city on July 15-16
It was a sultry Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average. Strong surface winds raising dust are forecast for the day ahead, a MeT official was quoted as saying by PTI. Rains are expected to lash the city on July 15-16 he added.
Landslides kill two girls in Arunachal Pradesh school hostel
According to a statement by the Directorate of Disaster Management, “The incident occurred due to continuous heavy rain leading to erosion/mudslide from a nearby paddy field located about 3-4m in the higher ground as compared to the School’s SPT hostel building.” Read more here
As monsoon gets weak, alarm bells go up in fields
The monsoon this year has started on a lethargic note with a delayed onset and an even slower progress. The monsoon is yet to cover the whole country with parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab yet to come under its influence. Read more here
The national capital witnessed a sultry Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average. Relative humidity was 55 percent at 8.30 AM.
Strong surface winds raising dust are forecast for the day ahead. Maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported. Rains are expected to lash the city on July 15-16, said the MeT official.
However, in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department issued color-coded warnings ahead of severe weather that has the potential to cause widespread disruption. It issued the second-highest "Orange" warning for Thursday and Friday, and the least threatening "Yellow" warning for Sunday in the state. Several parts of Punjab and Haryana, including their joint capital Chandigarh, too received rainfall on Thursday.
