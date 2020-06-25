Weather Forecast Today: Monsoon arrives in more parts of North India

Monsoon is scheduled to arrive early in the national capital this year as light rains were recorded in some parts of the city yesterday (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Monsoon is scheduled to arrive early in the national capital this year as light rains were recorded in some parts of the city yesterday (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Weather forecast today updates: In the next 24 hours, monsoon will advance in some more parts of Rajasthan,remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Chandigarh and Delhi along with most parts of Haryana and Punjab, the Indian Meteorological Department said Thursday.

Widespread rainfall over northeast and east India is likely to continue for the next 3 to 4 days due to the presence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal. Heavy showers will also be recorded over Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim today and tomorrow and over Assam and Meghalaya on June 26 and 27.

During the next four days, fairly widespread rainfall will also cover parts of south peninsular India. Kerala and Mahe to experience similar weather conditions on June 26 and 27.

The weather department will declare the onset of monsoon in Delhi today. “Rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am is required to declare the onset, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre said, PTI reported.

In Assam, 2 people have been killed by a fresh wave of floods, according to the state government. Due to the last week’s rainfall over 36,00 people in 4 districts of Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh have been affected.

Yesterday as monsoon fully covered Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, several states in North India experienced showers.

