Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Yamuna above danger mark; rains ease in Punjab, Haryana

As several states reel under floods, the Yamuna in Delhi continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level. The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am, a day after it breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna in Delhi have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, in a sigh of relief, no rainfall was reported in Punjab and Haryana, though a flood-like situation prevailed in many parts of both states after heavy rains over the past few days. The weather was clear in most parts of the states, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency PTI.

Following heavy rains in past few days and release of excess water from the Bhakra Dam, the swollen Sutlej river and its tributaries had inundated villages in several areas, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Rupnagar. The Indian Air Force and columns of NDRF have been deployed in rescue and relief operations.