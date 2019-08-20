Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Yamuna above danger mark; rains ease in Punjab, Haryana

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Yamuna was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am, a day after it breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna in Delhi have been evacuated.

Water level in Yamuna river rises after the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

As several states reel under floods, the Yamuna in Delhi continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level. The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am, a day after it breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna in Delhi have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, in a sigh of relief, no rainfall was reported in Punjab and Haryana, though a flood-like situation prevailed in many parts of both states after heavy rains over the past few days. The weather was clear in most parts of the states, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency PTI.

Following heavy rains in past few days and release of excess water from the Bhakra Dam, the swollen Sutlej river and its tributaries had inundated villages in several areas, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Rupnagar. The Indian Air Force and columns of NDRF have been deployed in rescue and relief operations.

No fresh spell of rainfall was reported on Tuesday morning in Punjab, though a flood-like situation prevailed in parts of the state after heavy rains over the past few days. Although the water level has started receding in some of the affected areas, many villages in Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Jalandhar remained inundated because of breaches in earthen dams of the Sutlej river. The swollen river and its tributaries have caused extensive damage to crops, especially paddy, and houses in low-lying areas. On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures. The state government had also declared the flood situation in the affected villages as a natural calamity. 

Himachal Pradesh Minister RL Markanda airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after heavy snowfall in Spiti region

Himachal Pradesh Minister RL Markanda was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after he was stuck there for the last 3 days. "I was stuck in Kaza, Spiti for last 3 days as roads were closed due to rainfall,127 ppl were also stuck in Chandrataal due to snowfall who have been rescued," he told news agency ANI.

Haryana floods: CM Khattar directs DCs to extend assistance to affected people

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners of the affected districts in the state to make necessary arrangements to deal with any adverse situation caused by rising water level in the Yamuna. Khattar spoke over the phone with the deputy commissioners of Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Sonipat and gave them necessary instructions to extend all kinds of assistance to people affected due to heavy rains and floods in these districts. Directions had been issued to evacuate people in affected areas in Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat to safer places, reports PTI.

Welcome to our live blog on the weather news from across the country. As the southwest monsoon progresses, we track the latest news and update you with the situation in each state. Stay tuned!

Rescue operations were being carried out in the affected villages by teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), which were assisted by district authorities in the affected areas, officials said.

In Jalandhar, the deputy commissioner along with senior superintendent of police took stock of the situation on Tuesday morning in Mandala village where people were being rescued with the help of the NDRF, they said, adding that boats were pressed into service to evacuate villagers from flood-hit areas.

Due to breaches in earthen dams of the Sutlej river, Phillaur, Shahkot and Lohian Khas in Jalandhar were flooded.

