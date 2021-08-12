scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Sikkim

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Downpour is also likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bihar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2021 11:27:20 am
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains likely in Bengal, SikkimVillagers of Manash village with their belongings use boats to shift to a safer place after the water level rises of Ganga river following monsoon rain, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim in the coming few days. Downpour is also likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bihar. Meanwhile, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark, floods low-lying areas, news agency ANI reported. The National Disaster Response Force is conducting rescue and relief operations.

IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rain is very likely to occur over western Himalayan region during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand during Aug 12- 15 and over Himachal Pradesh during Aug 12-14. Rainfall activity is likely to be subdued over rest pats of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till Aug 15 with an increase in rainfall in peninsular India from Aug 16 onwards.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will recieve scattered to widespread rain during the next 4-5 days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during Aug 12-14 and over Kerala on Aug 12.

In other news, three bodies were recovered from a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which, along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. The bus was found in a badly damaged condition, he added. Another vehicle, a Bolero, is still buried under the rubble.

The HRTC bus, which had been on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla, was hit by the boulders after a landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on national highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

Live Blog

Widespread rain likely to continue over northeast, West Bengal and Sikkim, says IMD; river Ganga flowing above danger mark, death toll in Kinnaur landslide rises to 13; Follow this space for the latest updates.

11:23 (IST)12 Aug 2021
Pune to experience cloudy sky conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky conditions and light intensity rainfall over Pune on Thursday.

The maximum temperature on the day would be around 30 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 20.7 degrees Celsius.

11:08 (IST)12 Aug 2021
Till monsoon revival next week, Maharashtra to receive light to moderate rain

The ongoing dry monsoon spell over Maharashtra is set to end this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall will improve from August 16.

In a slow revival in the run-up to next week, light to moderate-intensity rain is likely all over Konkan and similar intensity rain at isolated or some places is forecast for regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha till Sunday.

So far this season, the state has recorded 701 mm of rain, which was 7 per cent above normal. Meteorological subdivisions have all recorded normal and fairly well-distributed rainfall — Konkan – 20 per cent, Madhya Maharashtra – 9 per cent, Marathwada – 12 per cent and Vidarbha – minus 12 per cent (till August 11).

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Sikkim ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI photo)

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Regional Manager, Ajender Chaudhry, said 24 people had boarded the company’s bus at Reckong Peo. “When the landslide took place, the driver, conductor and five other passengers had stepped out to check the boulders blocking the road. All of them, except for a woman who sustained serious injuries, escaped while the rest went down with the bus,” he said.

Teams of ITBP, along with units of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are engaged in rescue operations that continue to be hindered by falling rocks, officials said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said 60 people were feared trapped under the debris. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured all help from the Centre. Thakur said that the Army, too, has offered help including the deployment of a helicopter.

