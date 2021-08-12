Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Sikkim

Villagers of Manash village with their belongings use boats to shift to a safer place after the water level rises of Ganga river following monsoon rain, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim in the coming few days. Downpour is also likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bihar. Meanwhile, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark, floods low-lying areas, news agency ANI reported. The National Disaster Response Force is conducting rescue and relief operations.

IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rain is very likely to occur over western Himalayan region during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand during Aug 12- 15 and over Himachal Pradesh during Aug 12-14. Rainfall activity is likely to be subdued over rest pats of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till Aug 15 with an increase in rainfall in peninsular India from Aug 16 onwards.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will recieve scattered to widespread rain during the next 4-5 days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during Aug 12-14 and over Kerala on Aug 12.

In other news, three bodies were recovered from a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which, along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. The bus was found in a badly damaged condition, he added. Another vehicle, a Bolero, is still buried under the rubble.

The HRTC bus, which had been on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla, was hit by the boulders after a landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on national highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.