Weather forecast today LIVE: Thunderstorm warning in parts of Maharashtra, snowfall in Himachal

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The monsoon is also likely to begin its retreat from October 10, a delay of more than a month, the IMD said. This is the longest delayed withdrawal of monsoon as usually monsoon starts withdrawing from September 1.

Revellers thronged the streets of Kolkata amid scattered rain on ‘Mahashtami’ and were seen standing in long queues outside the prominent puja pandals on Sunday. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning of thunderstorms today onwards for parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and madhya Maharashtra. Some other districts of the state like Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Solapur could face similar weather from Wednesday onwards, an IMD official said.

In Patna, the water level of Punpun and Ganga rivers continued to recede Sunday, even as the death toll rose to 97 from 73 in 15 flood-affected districts of Bihar, officials told PTI. Other rivers including the Burhi Gandak, Kamala Balan, Baghmati, Mahananda are also showing a declining trend in water level.

In West Bengal, revellers thronged the streets of Kolkata amid scattered rain on ‘Mahashtami’ and were seen standing in long queues outside prominent puja pandals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts received snowfall today. Due to which, traffic movement was affected on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah and Rohtang Pass and all routine buses on Keylong-Manali route have been stopped.

Monsoon is also likely to begin its retreat from October 10. Follow for more updates.

Six days later, Rajendra Nagar in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

The number of dengue cases, too, have seen a sharp rise post the heavy downpour in Patna, a release issued by the health department said. A total of 409 cases of the vector-borne disease were reported in Patna between January to September 27, it said, adding the number jumped to 640 till October 5.

Revellers thronged the streets of Kolkata amid scattered rain on 'Mahashtami' and were seen standing in long queues outside the prominent puja pandals on Sunday. The rainfall, however, resulted in traffic snarls at several places in the city, even as around 25,000 police personnel, including home guards and civic volunteers, were deployed to manage the surging crowd.

