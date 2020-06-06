Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread rains likely in northwest India

Weather Today LIVE: A civic worker declogs a drain in Mumbai as rains lash the city. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Weather Today LIVE: A civic worker declogs a drain in Mumbai as rains lash the city. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said a low pressure area, the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga, lies over Bihar and adjoining northeast Uttar Pradesh with cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km mean sea level.

In its daily weather bulletin, IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

Scattered to widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely to continue over western Himalayan region and over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and gusty winds are also expected during the next 24 hours.

Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience isolated to scattered rain over the next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Kerala and Konkan and Goa during the next 2 days.