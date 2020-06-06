scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread rains likely in northwest India

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2020 10:02:03 am
Weather Today LIVE: A civic worker declogs a drain in Mumbai as rains lash the city. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)
Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said a low pressure area, the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga, lies over Bihar and adjoining northeast Uttar Pradesh with cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km mean sea level.

In its daily weather bulletin, IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

Scattered to widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely to continue over western Himalayan region and over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and gusty winds are also expected during the next 24 hours.

Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience isolated to scattered rain over the next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Kerala and Konkan and Goa during the next 2 days.

Live Blog

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon; rains likely in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today.

10:00 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Current weather across major cities

The current weather forecast according to the Indian Meteorological Department in the major cities across the country.

09:53 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Houses damaged, vehicles washed away after cloud burst in Poonch

Flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday night resulted in damaging some houses, PTI reported. Few vehicles were washed away too.The cloudburst hit the upper reaches of Dingla area and rescuers have been deployed to shift people to safer places.

09:53 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Welcome to our Weather Forecast LIVE blog

Welcome to Weather Forecast live blog. Scattered to widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely to continue over western Himalayan region and over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and gusty winds are also expected during the next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread rains likely in northwest India Rain accompanied by thunderstorms was observed at most places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. (Express File Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A low pressure area is likely to develop over eastern parts of west-central Bay of Bengal around June 8. Due to this low-pressure area, Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall from June 10.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms was observed at most places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, at many places over Uttarkhand, and at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Isolated places over west UP, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan received rain on Friday.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celcius was reported in Tirutttani (Tamil Nadu) on Friday while Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh reported the lowest minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

