Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread rains likely in northwest India

In its daily weather bulletin, IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.
Scattered to widespread rain along with thundershowers is likely to continue over western Himalayan region and over plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and gusty winds are also expected during the next 24 hours.
Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience isolated to scattered rain over the next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Kerala and Konkan and Goa during the next 2 days.
The current weather forecast according to the Indian Meteorological Department in the major cities across the country.
Flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday night resulted in damaging some houses, PTI reported. Few vehicles were washed away too.The cloudburst hit the upper reaches of Dingla area and rescuers have been deployed to shift people to safer places.
