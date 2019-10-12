Weather forecast today Live Updates: Southwest monsoon further withdraws from central India

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from most parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, entire Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

The weather agency also predicted south peninsular India will receive scattered rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) remained ‘poor’ for a second day Friday. The AQI on Friday was 216, five points higher than on Thursday.