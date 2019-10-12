Weather forecast today Live Updates: Southwest monsoon further withdraws from central India

Weather forecast today Live Updates: Southwest monsoon further withdraws from central Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-southwest-monsoon-withdrawal-rainfall-temperature-6065378/
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning with isolated heavy falls likely over south peninsular India is expected during next 24 hours.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from most parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, entire Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.
The weather agency also predicted south peninsular India will receive scattered rainfall during the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) remained ‘poor’ for a second day Friday. The AQI on Friday was 216, five points higher than on Thursday.
Delhi welcomes pleasant morning
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 20.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Humidity was recorded at 83 per cent.
The national capital will mostly witness clear skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
On Friday, Delhi recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 20.3 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the IMD said it expected heavy rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours and over south peninsular India during the next two to three days.
Mumbai suburbs — Badlapur, Kandivali and adjoining area — received intense rain accompanied by thundershower yesterday. Meanwhile, Skymet reported that Chennai will not get rain for the next four to five days.
