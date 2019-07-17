Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Red alert in six Kerala districts, Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain

Weather forecast Today India LIVE Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in six districts in Kerala, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days for the southern state. The red alert means that authorities need to take immediate action.

The second spell of the South West Monsoon is starting Wednesday and there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to heavy rains in some parts of the national capital Wednesday which brought down the minimum temperature to three notches below the normal. The weatherman predicted continuous downpour for the day with the possibility of maximum and minimum temperatures, settling at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Bihar, the death toll due to floods reached 30 on Tuesday with five girls drowning in a pond in Sheohar district. However, the disaster management department has pegged the toll at 25 as it has not included the incident of drowning as a flood-related death in official figures. Twelve districts are affected by the floods with Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Araria being the worst-hit.