Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Red alert in six Kerala districts, Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in six districts in Kerala, including Idukki and Malappuram, and forecast extremely heavy rains in the coming days for the southern state. The red alert means that authorities need to take immediate action.
The second spell of the South West Monsoon is starting Wednesday and there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) sources told PTI.
Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to heavy rains in some parts of the national capital Wednesday which brought down the minimum temperature to three notches below the normal. The weatherman predicted continuous downpour for the day with the possibility of maximum and minimum temperatures, settling at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Bihar, the death toll due to floods reached 30 on Tuesday with five girls drowning in a pond in Sheohar district. However, the disaster management department has pegged the toll at 25 as it has not included the incident of drowning as a flood-related death in official figures. Twelve districts are affected by the floods with Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Araria being the worst-hit.
Rain brings down temperature in Delhi; traffic snarls in major intersections
Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to heavy rains in some parts of the city which brought down the minimum temperature to three notches below the normal, even as the humidity level shot to 100 per cent. The downpour also contributed to traffic snarls at major intersections in the national capital, including Dhaula Kuan, Nagloi, Najafgarh road, Delhi Cantt, Ring road and the Badarpur area among others. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 24.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a Meteorological Department official said. (PTI)
Kerala: Extremely heavy rains forecast, red alert sounded in six districts
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds from westerly direction and speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. The South West Monsoon had made its footfall in Kerala on June 8, a week late, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. Read full story here.
