Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Rains likely in Himchal Pradesh, Delhi

Rain and thunderstorm is expected in many parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Meteorological department said isolated places of the state have received rainfall in the last 24 hours. Dharamshala received 35 mm rain since Thursday 5.30 pm, followed by Kangra (29 mm), Palampur (28 mm), Gaggal (23 mm), Manali (16 mm), Baijnath (13 mm), Sundernagar and Bharwain (8 mm), Shimla (7 mm), Solan and Kasauli (5 mm each), Kufri (4 mm), Jogindernagar (3 mm), Mandi (4 mm) and Rampur (1 mm), Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
The weather agency also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lighting at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and West Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Assam & Meghalaya.
On Friday, strong winds with speed up to 40-50 km per hour blew over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts while squally weather is likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen in these areas have also been advised not to venture into the seas.
In Delhi, the weatherman predicted light rains with humidity around 83 percent.
Chennai: City records 104 mm rainfall, heaviest since November 2017
Chennai recorded heaviest rainfall since November 2017. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam recorded 104 mm (90 cm) of rainfall as opposed to a mere 10 mm of rainfall recorded in the state on September 11. Chennai recorded heaviest rainfall since November 2017. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam recorded 104 mm (90 cm) of rainfall as opposed to a mere 10 mm of rainfall recorded in the state on September 11. The minimimum temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celcius with cloudy sky and light rain.
Minimum temperature recorded above normal in many states
Minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, West Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) a many places over Uttarakhand and Saurashtra & Kutch; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh and at isolated places over Punjab, Eas Rajasthan,Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram Tripura. They were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over Marathawada; at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh an Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and near normal over rest parts of the country.
Cloudy weather in Delhi
The weather today in Delhi is cloudy. Minimum temperature is recorded at 26 degree, two notches above yesterday.