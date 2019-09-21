Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Rains likely in Himchal Pradesh, Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-rains-likely-in-himchal-pradesh-delhi-6015415/

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Rains likely in Himchal Pradesh, Delhi

The weather agency also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lighting at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and West Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Assam & Meghalaya.

More rains have been forecast in Punjab and Haryana by the weather body over the next few days.

Rain and thunderstorm is expected in many parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Meteorological department said isolated places of the state have received rainfall in the last 24 hours. Dharamshala received 35 mm rain since Thursday 5.30 pm, followed by Kangra (29 mm), Palampur (28 mm), Gaggal (23 mm), Manali (16 mm), Baijnath (13 mm), Sundernagar and Bharwain (8 mm), Shimla (7 mm), Solan and Kasauli (5 mm each), Kufri (4 mm), Jogindernagar (3 mm), Mandi (4 mm) and Rampur (1 mm), Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

On Friday, strong winds with speed up to 40-50 km per hour blew over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts while squally weather is likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen in these areas have also been advised not to venture into the seas.

In Delhi, the weatherman predicted light rains with humidity around 83 percent.

Live Blog

Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Follow the latest news and updates on rain and temperatures across India, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

Chennai: City records 104 mm rainfall, heaviest since November 2017

Chennai recorded heaviest rainfall since November 2017. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam recorded 104 mm (90 cm) of rainfall as opposed to a mere 10 mm of rainfall recorded in the state on September 11.  Chennai recorded heaviest rainfall since November 2017. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nungambakkam recorded 104 mm (90 cm) of rainfall as opposed to a mere 10 mm of rainfall recorded in the state on September 11. The minimimum temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celcius with cloudy sky and light rain.

Minimum temperature recorded above normal in many states

Minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, West Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) a many places over Uttarakhand and Saurashtra & Kutch; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh and at isolated places over Punjab, Eas Rajasthan,Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram Tripura. They were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over Marathawada; at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh an Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and near normal over rest parts of the country.

Cloudy weather in Delhi

The weather today in Delhi is cloudy. Minimum temperature is recorded at 26 degree, two notches above yesterday.   

Relief for parched city as rains lash Chennai

Vehicles moves with its headlights on as road amid heavy rains Lashes. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras

A cyclonic circulation and related low-pressure over south Madhya Pradesh has been driving the humid westerly winds from the Arabian sea. As the circulation gradually moves westward in next few days, the coastal areas of the state, including Mumbai, are likely to witness very heavy rains, the official said.

According to an expert, the country is going through a strong 'Indian Ocean Dipole' (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) which is actually driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai.

