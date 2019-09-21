Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Rains likely in Himchal Pradesh, Delhi

Rain and thunderstorm is expected in many parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Meteorological department said isolated places of the state have received rainfall in the last 24 hours. Dharamshala received 35 mm rain since Thursday 5.30 pm, followed by Kangra (29 mm), Palampur (28 mm), Gaggal (23 mm), Manali (16 mm), Baijnath (13 mm), Sundernagar and Bharwain (8 mm), Shimla (7 mm), Solan and Kasauli (5 mm each), Kufri (4 mm), Jogindernagar (3 mm), Mandi (4 mm) and Rampur (1 mm), Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The weather agency also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lighting at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and West Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Assam & Meghalaya.

On Friday, strong winds with speed up to 40-50 km per hour blew over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts while squally weather is likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen in these areas have also been advised not to venture into the seas.

In Delhi, the weatherman predicted light rains with humidity around 83 percent.