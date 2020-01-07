Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Live now

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Light rains in parts of Delhi NCR, hailstorm likely today evening in isolated parts

Weather Forecast and Temperature Today Live Update: "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal," a MeT official told news agency PTI. The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent and traces of rainfall were recorded overnight.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2020 2:12:01 pm
Sri Lanka: 3 killed, 64,000 affected in torrential rains Light showers were experience in parts of Delhi NCR today.

 Weather Forecast Today Live Updates:  Light showers have been reported in parts of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning, leading to a slight dip in the minimum temperature.

“The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal,” a MeT official told news agency PTI.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent and traces of rainfall were recorded overnight.

“The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers towards evening. Hailstorm is likely in isolated places,” the official added.

According to railway officials, around 15 trains were running late due to shallow fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in Punjab and Haryana, rains lashed most parts of the two states as the minimum temperature settled several degrees above normal.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 11.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The city witnessed 8.6 mm of downpour.

On Monday, many parts in Punjab and Haryana witnessed rainfall

Live Blog

Highlights

    14:12 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Manali receives first snowfall of the year 2020

    Manali receives first snowfall of the year 2020.

    14:04 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Chopper service suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sees fresh snowfall

    The revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, forcing the suspension of helicopter service on Tuesday, officials said. However, the pilgrimage went on smoothly with thousands of devotees trekking the snow-covered route to pay their obeisance at the 5,200 feet-high shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, the officials said.

    13:58 (IST)07 Jan 2020
    Snowfall, landslides keep Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for second day
    13:54 (IST)07 Jan 2020

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog. Get latest updates on weather across the country here. 

    In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 10.2, 10 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

    Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.2, 10.6, 9.7 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, up to five notches above the normal. Ambala, Hisar and Karnal witnessed 6.8 mm, 1.6 mm and 8 mm rainfall.

    In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.6, 9.8 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

    The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 10.3, 10.2, 9.6, 9.2, 9.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

    Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded 4.2 mm, 8 mm, 8.7 mm, 6 mm, 1 mm, 1 mm, 18 mm, 12.9 mm and 7.6 mm of rainfall.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd