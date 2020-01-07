Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Light rains in parts of Delhi NCR, hailstorm likely today evening in isolated parts

Light showers were experience in parts of Delhi NCR today. Light showers were experience in parts of Delhi NCR today.

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Light showers have been reported in parts of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning, leading to a slight dip in the minimum temperature.

“The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal,” a MeT official told news agency PTI.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent and traces of rainfall were recorded overnight.

“The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers towards evening. Hailstorm is likely in isolated places,” the official added.

According to railway officials, around 15 trains were running late due to shallow fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in Punjab and Haryana, rains lashed most parts of the two states as the minimum temperature settled several degrees above normal.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 11.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The city witnessed 8.6 mm of downpour.

On Monday, many parts in Punjab and Haryana witnessed rainfall