Weather forecast HIGHLIGHTS: Heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR, Monsoon to hit Kerala on June 6

Weather forecast HIGHLIGHTS: Various parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall Wednesday morning, bringing relief to the otherwise scorching heat in the national capital.

Heavy rains lashed various parts of North India including states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. IMD has issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm over northwest and adjoining central India till May 15. Apart from the warning about heavy rainfall, IMD has also alerted the formation of a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan. West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow.

The air quality in the national capital improved significantly after this morning’s downpour, authorities told news agency PTI. The air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 138 on Tuesday according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR), while the Central Pollution Control Board recorded Delhi’s AQI at 147 and could well drop further today.