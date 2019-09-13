Weather Forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in most of Odisha

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain is likely to lash around 22 of Odisha’s 30 districts till Saturday due to a cyclonic circulation. Rainfall of varied intensity may take place in many parts of north and south Odisha under the impact of the cyclonic circulation currently lying over Jharkhand and its neighbourhood, the India Meteorologial Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin.

The Met department has also predicted heavy to very rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan are expected to get extremely heavy downpour whereas Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Light rain is also likely over the weekend owing to low pressure over southwest Uttar Pradesh, the weathermen said. A low-pressure area has developed over southwest Uttar Pradesh and it may lead to rains in the national capital. Though not much precipitation is predicted, the temperatures may drop by a couple of notches, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)