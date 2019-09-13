Weather Forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in most of Odishahttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-rainfall-odisha-madhya-pradesh-rajasthan-delhi-mumbai-5991107/
Weather Forecast today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in most of Odisha
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan are expected to get extremely heavy dowpour whereas Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get heavy to very heavy falls in the next 24 hours.
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain is likely to lash around 22 of Odisha’s 30 districts till Saturday due to a cyclonic circulation. Rainfall of varied intensity may take place in many parts of north and south Odisha under the impact of the cyclonic circulation currently lying over Jharkhand and its neighbourhood, the India Meteorologial Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin.
The Met department has also predicted heavy to very rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan are expected to get extremely heavy downpour whereas Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Light rain is also likely over the weekend owing to low pressure over southwest Uttar Pradesh, the weathermen said. A low-pressure area has developed over southwest Uttar Pradesh and it may lead to rains in the national capital. Though not much precipitation is predicted, the temperatures may drop by a couple of notches, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Low pressure over central India: IMD
Skyymet expert said multiple low-pressure areas have been developing over central India one after another, restricting the movement of the monsoon trough towards the northern region. "Usually, central India doesn't gauge this much rains and the monsoon trough keeps oscillating near the Delhi-NCR region. So, the hills and Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh usually get rains in this period," he said. Because of the prolonged dry spell, the temperatures have risen. This is not usual, he said.
Himachal Pradesh receives light rain
Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall in the past 24 hours, said the Meteorological department on Thursday. Berthin received 11mm of rainfall since Wednesday 5.30 pm followed by Gaggal (7mm), Naina Devi (6mm), Bilaspur (4mm), Paonta Sahib and Palampur (2mm each), Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. (PTI)
Odisha: Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts lie submerged
Several low-lying areas in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts were submerged following release of excess water from Hirakud dam after incessant rain in the upper catchment areas of the river Mahanadi. However, all major rivers including the Mahanadi are flowing below the danger marks. The weathermen said, due to strong monsoon current and high waves, sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coast, fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea till Friday. (PTI)
Odisha is being battered by heavy rain in different spells due to five low-pressure areas formed over the Bay of Bengal since August. Many parts of south and west Odisha were also hit by flash floods due to incessant rain last month.
Parts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Angul districts will get heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday, the MeT Centre said. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Koraput, Baragarh, Balangir and Sonepur districts. Besides, districts of Naupada, Nawarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.
In view of the weather forecast, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has asked the collectors of the districts to be affected to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet possible flood or waterlogging. They have been asked to make arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to safe shelters if required.
Delhi is witnessing an unusually long spell of humid weather and only light rains are predicted in the rest of September, the weather expert said. According to weather experts at Skymet, multiple low-pressure areas have been developing over central India one after another, restricting the movement of the monsoon trough towards the northern region.
