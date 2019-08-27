Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, says IMD

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash isolated places in Gujarat while heavy rainfall is expected in west Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. Barring very light showers at a few places, dry weather will prevail in most parts of Delhi on Tuesday, the weather department said.

Several places in north India, including Delhi, received light showers on Monday. In the national capital, while the Safdarjung observatory received 2.8 mm rainfall, the Ridge area recorded 5.2 mm rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city recorded were 35.5 degrees Celsius and 25.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh also experienced moderate rainfall. However, UP capital Lucknow remained dry with partly cloudy sky while maximum temperature spiked to 34.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the flood situation is likely to improve as the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam has been reduced to about 8,000 cusecs following a request from Punjab government, an official said on Monday.