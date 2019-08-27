Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, says IMD

Toggle Menu
Weather Today LIVE: A road covered with debris following heavy monsoon rain at Badhal village of Shimla district, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash isolated places in Gujarat while heavy rainfall is expected in west Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. Barring very light showers at a few places, dry weather will prevail in most parts of Delhi on Tuesday, the weather department said.

Several places in north India, including Delhi, received light showers on Monday. In the national capital, while the Safdarjung observatory received 2.8 mm rainfall, the Ridge area recorded 5.2 mm rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city recorded were 35.5 degrees Celsius and 25.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh also experienced moderate rainfall. However, UP capital Lucknow remained dry with partly cloudy sky while maximum temperature spiked to 34.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the flood situation is likely to improve as the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam has been reduced to about 8,000 cusecs following a request from Punjab government, an official said on Monday.

Delhi to remain mostly dry: IMD

Barring very light rain at a few places, dry weather will prevail in most parts of the national capital on Tuesday, the weather department said. At 8:30 am, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The humidity levels were recorded at 80 per cent. Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, "At present, only easterly winds are blowing in the region. A low-pressure area, which was earlier over south Uttar Pradesh, has moved towards Rajasthan. So, only very light rain is expected at a few places in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday." (PTI)

Several parts of Rajasthan receives moderate rainfall

In Rajasthan, Aklera of Jhalawar recorded 9 cm rain, followed by Bhinay of Ajmer (8 cm) and Nasirabad (7 cm). During the same period, Dag and Khanpur in Jhalawar district and Girva in Udaipur each received 6 cm rainfall, the meteorological department official said. He said several other places in the state recorded 2 to 5 cm rainfall during the period. Till Monday evening, Bikaner recorded 2.17 cm rainfall, the MeT official said, adding Dabok and Ajmer recorded 0.6 cm and 0.2 cm rainfall respectively. (PTI)

"Release of water (through spillway gates) has been reduced from 18,500 cusecs to 8,000 cusecs," PTI reported an official of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as saying.

The decision to reduce water discharge was taken after Punjab government requested the BBMB authorities to do so after it faced "problems" in the plugging breaches of embankment of Sutlej river in some areas, the official added.

The authorities in deluge-hit districts have also been asked to hire counsellors to prevent acute stress-related issues among affected people.

