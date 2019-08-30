Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain alert for Goa, rainfall likely in parts of UP

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After a prolonged dry spell, Uttar Pradesh is set to witness rains during the first week of September, Skymet Weather reported. During the last 24 hours, places such as Hamirpur, Banda and Orai received good rainfall activities. More rains have been forecast in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana by the weather body over the next few days.

In Goa, rain spells today are likely to affect most places of the north and south districts during the next three hours, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted. Isolated places over the two areas are also likely to receive heavy rainfall spells, the weather body added.

On Thursday, Delhi registered a maximum temperature settling of 38.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

(With agency inputs)