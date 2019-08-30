Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain alert for Goa, rainfall likely in parts of UP

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain alert for Goa, rainfall likely in parts of UPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-rain-goa-north-india-rajasthan-punjab-haryana-5950144/
On Thursday, Delhi registered a maximum temperature settling of 38.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.
In Delhi on Thursday, the relative humidity level in the city oscillated between 60 and 79 per cent, a MeT official said. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
