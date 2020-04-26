Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain brings down temperature in Delhi NCR

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 26, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2020 1:48:58 pm
Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi NCR received light rainfall on Sunday morning, accompanied by strong winds and lightening in various parts of the city. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 33 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday said that moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and low level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and plains of Northwest India during the next 48 hours. Isolated hailstorms and gusty winds are also likely.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 34-39 degrees Celsius and 22-24 degrees Celsius for the coming week, with generally cloudy sky, light rain and a possibility of thunderstorms.

Live Blog

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, IMD predicted that fairly widespread rain is likely to continue over parts of East and Northeast India during the next two days, with peak activity over Odisha, Jharkhand and gangetic West Bengal. Isolated havey rain, thudnerstorm are likely over East and Northeast India. The weather agency has predicted widespread rain/thundeshowers in Kerala and Mahe during the next 4-5 days. Rainfall is likely to continue in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal for the next 4 days.

Rain/thundershowers were observed at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muazaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rayalseema, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands also received rain yesterday.

