Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Rain brings down temperature in Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR experienced light rainfall on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Anamni Gupta) Delhi NCR experienced light rainfall on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Anamni Gupta)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi NCR received light rainfall on Sunday morning, accompanied by strong winds and lightening in various parts of the city. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 33 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday said that moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and low level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and plains of Northwest India during the next 48 hours. Isolated hailstorms and gusty winds are also likely.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 34-39 degrees Celsius and 22-24 degrees Celsius for the coming week, with generally cloudy sky, light rain and a possibility of thunderstorms.