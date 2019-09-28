Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Flood alert in 13 Bihar districts, schools closed

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Bihar for the next two days. Local authorities sounded a flood alert in around 13 North Bihar districts as the government announced that schools would be closed in Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Sheikhpura districts in the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for the next 2-3 days. Increased rainfall activity has been predicted from September 29 onwards for Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur.

Nearly 45 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana in the past 24 hours. UP CM Yogi Adityanath asked the officials concerned to visit the rain-affected areas and extend immediate relief to those affected. Lucknow recorded 76.4 mm rain till Friday and 39.2 mm rain since Friday morning.