Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 17 killed as heavy rains lash Pune, thousands relocated from Baramati

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed Pune on Thursday, claiming 17 lives so far in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse even as authorities and NDRF personnel worked round the clock to evacuate 16,000 people from water-logged areas. Search is on for six missing persons. Among the rural areas, the worst affected was Baramati, where 3,165 people from 21 villages were shifted to temporary camps as areas located on the banks of Karhe river were flooded.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a forecast of heavy rainfall in Gujarat till the weekend, especially in the southern districts and Saurashtra region. Meanwhile, the MeT office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat. Downpour is also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Goa.
Live Blog
Pune: 9-year-old boy and mother killed in wall collapse, father in hospital
“It was just a year ago that I helped the Sadavar family enroll their elder son, Shritej, into Vidya Vikas Vidyalaya in Aranyeshwar. I feel terrible about the tragedy that has struck them,” says Siddharth Jadhav, who was at the Sassoon Hospital morgue to collect the bodies of Janhavi Sadavar (32) and her son, Shritej (9). Meanwhile, Jagannath Sadavar (36), father of Shritej, sustained injuries in the wall collapse caused by the flash floods and heavy rains on Wednesday night and is undergoing treatment in Sassoon Hospital. The Sadavar family were residents of Tangewala Aranyeshwar Colony in Sahakarnagar for the the past three-four months.
Pune: NDRF, Army join police and Fire Brigade in rescue operations
The Fire Brigade and the police, which were the first responders after floods broke out in various parts of Pune on Wednesday, were later joined by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army in conducting relief and rescue operations. As heavy rains started lashing the city from 8 pm, the Fire Brigade and police control rooms started receiving calls seeking help. Teams from local police stations and the Fire Brigade were pressed into action with ambulances and relief and rescue equipment.
Delhiites woke up to a humid Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday and the minimum is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the loss of lives due to the intense rainfall and assured that all necessary assistance was being provided in Pune city. Fadnavis further said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the city and Baramati tehsil.
Outside Pune city limits, five people were killed as a wall collapsed in Tangewale Colony area in Aranyeshwar after Tuesday midnight. Waterlogging on roads was witnessed across the city.
Police and rescue agencies fear more rain-related casualties, as reports of damages are still coming in. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city for rescue and relief work.
