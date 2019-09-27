Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 17 killed as heavy rains lash Pune, thousands relocated from Baramati

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed Pune on Thursday, claiming 17 lives so far in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse even as authorities and NDRF personnel worked round the clock to evacuate 16,000 people from water-logged areas. Search is on for six missing persons. Among the rural areas, the worst affected was Baramati, where 3,165 people from 21 villages were shifted to temporary camps as areas located on the banks of Karhe river were flooded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a forecast of heavy rainfall in Gujarat till the weekend, especially in the southern districts and Saurashtra region. Meanwhile, the MeT office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat. Downpour is also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Goa.