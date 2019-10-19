Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Post-monsoon rainfall predicted in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in Delhi, SAFAR predicted that the share of pollution from farm fires would increase to 17 per cent in Delhi Saturday. Many areas in Delhi recorded air quality as ”very unhealthy” category with an overall air quality index at 306.

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Even as the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts in north Konkan, post-monsoon rainfall or thundershower is likely to lash Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar over the weekend. The IMD has also predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms for the next three days in Mumbai. “The areas along Maharashtra coast is likely to receive good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” an official from the IMD said.

New Delhi's air quality fluctuated between 'poor' and 'very poor' on Friday.

The national capital's air quality fluctuated between "poor" and "very poor" categories on Friday and was expected to decline sharply over the weekend owing to changing weather and "significant" stubble burning. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 306 at 9 am on Friday. It improved by 64 points and was recorded at 242 at 9 pm.

At the start of the day, the overall AQI at DTU, Dwarka Sector 8, Narela, Wazirpur and Bawana was 312, 316, 310, 312, and 341 respectively, which falls in the "very poor" category. Only Bawana recorded its AQI (320) in the "very poor" category in the evening.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

Meanwhile, the southern states of Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Kerala received heavy showers during on Friday due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea. Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and Chennai are also experienced light showers throughout the day.