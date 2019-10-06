Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Pleasant Sunday in Delhi; water levels in Bihar recedehttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-pleasant-sunday-in-capital-water-levels-in-bihar-starts-to-recede-6055836/
Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Pleasant Sunday in Delhi; water levels in Bihar recede
Weather today LIVE UPDATES: East and Northeast India are likely to receive widespread rainfall at various places, whereas northwest India is likely to experience dry weather, the latest IMD bulletin said.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After a pleasant day in the national capital on Saturday, Delhi witnessed a similar climate Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 72 per cent and the forecast said it would be partly cloudy in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Meanwhile, East and Northeast India are likely to receive widespread rainfall at various places, whereas northwest India is likely to experience dry weather, the latest IMD bulletin said. Rains lashed parts of Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru dropping the temperature by a few notches. Heavy rainfall is predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and North East India apart from West Bengal will witness thunderstorm.
Meanwhile, the water levels in Bihar which was hit by floods has started receding. Incessant rain in the state claimed nearly 73 lives until Friday evening. The water level of Ganga had come below the danger mark at Digha ghat which brought relief to the people of Patna.
As per IMD forecast, Delhi will witness partially cloudy skies today. Bihar which was lashed with incessant rainfall over the past week, is finally returning to a normal situation as water has started receding in several parts of the state. Follow this space for latest updates!
The IMD further predicted that a Western Disturbance which is currently affecting the Western Himalayan region will bring rainfall to Himachal Pradesh and over Jammu & Kashmir for the next 48 hours.
The water level in Punpun river which was flowing 3.01 metres above the danger mark in Bihar has started receding, a Water Resources Department bulletin said Saturday. The river had recorded this monsoon's highest rainfall on Friday, taking water level to 53.61 metres near Sripalpur, which is 3.01 metres above the danger mark, it said.
The water level of Punpun was barely a few centimetres less than its highest level of 53.91 metres that it touched in 1976, the bulletin said.
Nashik recorded moderate rainfall yesterday
