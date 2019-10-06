Weather forecast today LIVE Updates: Pleasant Sunday in Delhi; water levels in Bihar recede

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: After a pleasant day in the national capital on Saturday, Delhi witnessed a similar climate Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 72 per cent and the forecast said it would be partly cloudy in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, East and Northeast India are likely to receive widespread rainfall at various places, whereas northwest India is likely to experience dry weather, the latest IMD bulletin said. Rains lashed parts of Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru dropping the temperature by a few notches. Heavy rainfall is predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and North East India apart from West Bengal will witness thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Bihar which was hit by floods has started receding. Incessant rain in the state claimed nearly 73 lives until Friday evening. The water level of Ganga had come below the danger mark at Digha ghat which brought relief to the people of Patna.